MP is inviting local school pupils to design Xmas card

Local MP Amber Rudd, has launched her annual Christmas Card Competition for school children in Hastings and Rye.

Amber has written to every primary school and secondary school across the constituency encouraging their pupils to submit entries into this year’s competition. All primary school children are eligible, and so are years 7 and 8 at secondary school.

The competition this year will see two winners, one from a primary school entry and the other from a year 7 or 8 student.

The deadline for all entries is 5pm on Friday 13th October, and they must be submitted via local schools.

Designs must incorporate Christmas and the constituency in one way or another, but how that is achieved is down to the individual, and it must be A5 in size.

Amber commented: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year as our local communities put on a fantastic display over the festive season.

“My Christmas card competition is an opportunity for the children in Hastings and Rye to showcase their artistic talent, with the winning two entries being sent to over a thousand people, including the Prime Minister.

“I would encourage every primary school student, and pupils in years 7 and 8 to enter the competition. The winners will receive a gift from me, and I will meet them and their family members after they have had a tour of the Palace of Westminster. I look forward to seeing this years’ entries. Good luck!”

You can find all the terms and conditions on Amber’s website at www.amberrudd.co.uk/campaigns/christmas-card-competition-2017.