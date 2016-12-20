MP Amber thanks hard working posties for a first class Christmas

MP Amber Rudd visited the Hastings Delivery Office to thank local postmen and women for their hard work during Royal Mail’s busiest period of the year.

She saw first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and passed on season’s greetings to hard working staff.

Ms Rudd was shown around the office by Delivery Office Manager, Hollie Rich, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in the Hastings and Rye area over the Christmas period.

The Festive Season is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts and send Christmas cards and parcels.

As Royal Mail’s 500th anniversary draws to a close, this Christmas provides an opportunity to reflect on the centuries of hard work delivering to every single address in the UK.

Ms Rudd said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.”

“I thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time, and for all they do year-round.”

Hollie Rich, Royal Mail Delivery Office Manager, said: “It was a pleasure to show Amber our Christmas operation and to hear her kind words of encouragement and support.”

“We are extremely proud of our postmen and women for all their hard work during the Festive Season and for continuing our proud history of delivering Christmas mail.”

Postal staff were especially busy this week as they dealt with the rush for the last posting dates on December 21 and 22.

