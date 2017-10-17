Mozart’s operatic experience gives students something to sing about

Students from two local schools had a unique operatic experience with a visit to Glyndebourne Theatre, Lewes.

Ark William Parker music students joined Ark Helenswood students on a trip to see a live performance of Mozart’s ‘Cosi fan tutte’.

Ark William Parker Principle, Stephanie Newman says it was an exciting opportunity for students to gain first hand knowledge of a live production performed by a professional cast of singers, actors, musicians and backstage crew and to visit one of the UK’s most prestigious concert halls. “Students experienced the thrill and emotions of a live performance, increasing their cultural knowledge,” she said. “The opera was sung in Italian with English supertitles which helped them understand the story.”

Students were impressed with what they saw. Year 9 student Jack says he thought the opera was really good. “It was very impressive and the actors really made the characters come to life. My favourite character was Despina because she was sneaky. I would recommend the show to anyone.”

And Raghav, Year 8, said: “I understood most of the opera as I’m Italian and the singing was in Italian, so I didn’t have to read all the words on the screen. I enjoyed the opera, especially the parts that had lots of action and things happening on stage.”

Music teacher Kirsty Barber added: “This was a truly amazing cultural event. A stunning performance and stage production in a wonderful venue. Our students behaved impeccably and were a credit to our academy.”