Movie screenings on Hastings Pier

Whether you are into mods and rockers, pirates, dinosaurs or alien transvestites, Hastings Pier will be screening some classic movies to suit all tastes over the summer months.

The Cinema on the Pier event, sponsored by Chandlers Hailsham BMW and Easy Let, will be offering visitors three weekend of film favourites under the stars and above the waves.

The screening dates are as follows:

* Friday May 26: Back To The Future

* Saturday May 27: Titanic

* Sunday May 28: Mamma Mia

* Thursday June 15: Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl

* Friday June 16: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

* Saturday June 17: Top Gun

* Thursday July 20: Jurassic Park

* Friday July 21: Quadrophenia

* Saturday July 22: Grease

Adult ticket prices range from £10 for a basic seat, £12 for a deckchair, £19 for a reserved deckchair and fish and chip meal, or £65 for an adult VIP package for two, which includes luxury seating inside a Mini or BMW convertible, fish and chips and champagne.

Children’s tickets range from £8.50 to £15.

Tickets go on sale on Friday May 5 at 9am.

To book tickets, visit www.thelittleboxoffice.com/hastingspier

