McNeilly’s Marvellous Moustache and Beard competition returns to Hastings Old Town next month, raising money for men’s cancer charity, Movember

Now in it’s second year, the event will once again be hosted by the Albion, George Street on Saturday December 2, 3pm-12midnight.

Organised by Brian and Vanessa McNeilly, last years event attracted a crowd of around a hundred people, and £850 was raised for charity. Brian says it was a brilliant result for a first event. “There were many types of beards and moustaches and a category of false beard for the ladies,” he said. ““The day was a really good first year and we are hoping to repeat this again.

“We are all looking forward to our second competition, another great event, with beards and moustache’s wall to wall.

“There will be loads of prizes and we’re looking to better the £850 raised last year for Prostate Cancer UK.”

There’s hair-raising top prize of £250 for the best whiskers. Other fabulous prizes, generously donated by many local businesses include a one night stay in The Retro Retreat.

Throughout the day there will be live music from King Size Slim, OSC (Ore Synthesizer Club), The Haystringers and between sets, DJ’s will spin some tunes.

It costs £5 to enter the competition. Register at the Albion on the day.

Brian added: “I hope you will all working on that facial hair so as to impress the judges on the day!” Why not post some photos showing the progress of the Beard or Moustache on Facebook?”

www.facebook.com/events/1298192136974946