Motorists at Ravenside Retail Park locked out of cars

Drivers were unable to enter their vehicles after a number of car alarms went off, locking them out.

Sussex Police said affected motorists parked at Ravenside Retail Park were unable to get into their cars for 25 minutes.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “About eight car alarms were reported to have sounded briefly while the cars were parked in the Ravenside Retail Park in De La Warr Road, Bexhill, shortly before noon on Friday (September 29) and the drivers were unable to get into the cars.

“The alarms stopped and all the cars were accessible again about 25 minutes later. The cause is unknown. There was no damage or theft.”