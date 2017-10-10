Motorist’s trial over death of St Leonards schoolboy to be heard next year

A driver accused of causing the death of a St Leonards schoolboy has had his trial adjourned until next year.

Richard Stemler, 69, a sales representative of Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, faces a single charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The Crown Prosecution Service said this week he is due to appear for trial at Lewes Crown Court on March 12, 2018.

He was due to stand trial yesterday (Monday, October 9).

Eleven-year-old Harley Simpson, of Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards, died in hospital on November 4 last year after being involved in a collision with a silver Renault Espace on October 22 last year.

He attended Pebsham Primary Academy before going on to The St Leonards Academy.