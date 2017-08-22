Motorbiking safety event will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer cause

Motorcyclists will be able to learn how to ride safer and try out new machines when East Sussex Advanced Motorcyclists hold an Open Day on Sunday September 10.

The event, at Reid Hall, Boreham, Street, from 9am - 1pm, will also raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support with a home-made cake sale.

ESAM are teaming up with JS Gedge Motorcycles who are providing a wide selection of demonstration bikes for riders to take out and sample. Demonstration bikes will include the Honda Fireblade SP, Africa Twin and CBR 500R, the Triumph Bobber 1200, Explorer XC, Tiger 800 XC, Thruxton 1200, Street Twin and the Triumph Street Triple R. Anyone wishing to test ride these bikes needs to bring along their driving license, NI number and a credit card and wear suitable attire.

ESAM is affiliated to the Institute of Advanced Motorists and promotes safer motorcycling by increasing rider awareness and skills. They have a team of Observers offering a personal and enjoyable training programme. People can to the Open Day to meet members and have a free taster ride out with an Observer. ESAM are offering a 10% discount on the day for those wishing to join the IAM Advanced Riding course. We are an all-inclusive club and would like to see you there no matter what your level of experience.

ESAM have monthly group ride-outs, evening social rides and events as well as monthly Open Sunday gatherings. Come along on the day to learn more buy some delicious home-baked cakes to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support.