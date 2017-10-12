Mother of four leads fight against cancer

A mother of four who is battling breast cancer raised almost £1,000 for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity with an afternoon tea for more than 100 people.

Kelly Bird, 34, of Canute Road, Hastings, was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in March 2017.

On Saturday, she hosted an afternoon tea at the Salvation Army, in Old London Road, between 1.30pm and 4pm, which raised £869.02 for the charity that is providing her life-saving treatments.

Kelly said: “I decided to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity because they have been really supportive and absolutely outstanding with their care.

“Saturday was an event for people who may have loved ones affected by cancer or for whoever wanted to come along. There was a real mix.

“I was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in March and finished chemotherapy on Wednesday. On November 1, I start radiation for four weeks.”

Kelly, who has four children – Sam, 8, Ellie and Lily, both 7, and Elsie, 3, – says her diagnosis has inspired her to start running.

In March 2018, she will join a group of 46 – including friends and family – to run the Hastings Half Marathon for the same charity.

She added: “I have had great support from the teachers at my children’s school, Sandown Primary School, and friends and family who will join Team Bird to run the half marathon.

“Lots of them have never even ran before.”

Kelly is also preparing to host a disco night at the Masonic Hall, in St Leonards, on November 11.

As well as an evening of music, there will be an auction, candy cart and photo booth with all proceeds going to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

If you would like to attend the disco, then please contact Kelly Bird by calling 07545 501310 or emailing saeservices81@gmail.com.