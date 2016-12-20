More Syrian refugees to be resettled in East Sussex

More Syrian refugees will be resettled in East Sussex in January to add to those already given homes in the county.

The East Sussex Syrian Resettlement Programme has resettled 22 people, including grandparents and children, since November.

In the new year, a further 22 people, including extended families, will be resettled in East Sussex.

Hastings Borough Council leader Peter Chowney said: “We are working very closely with key partners to ensure that the families are properly supported here in Hastings.

“I am very confident that Hastings will give the refugees a warm welcome.”

East Sussex district and borough councils have agreed to support the resettlement of vulnerable Syrian families who have fled war zones due to the civil war.

Many refugees have experienced traumas such as torture, the deaths of loved ones and the loss of everything they own, fleeing in a desperate search for safety, the majority with young children.

Rother, Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden councils have each agreed to resettle 40 refugees with Hastings council pledging to rehome 100 people over the next five years.

Cllr Chowney said this was the least they can do considering the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

East Sussex Community and Faith Action (ESCAFA) for Vulnerable Syrian Families has been working with councils to bring together individuals and community and faith groups across the county who are interested in supporting the families coming into the area.

For more information about ESCAFA visit www.escafa.co.uk.

