More stalls and variety on offer at Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival

Thousands are set to flock to the coast this weekend to enjoy the fruits of the sea and sample local produce at the Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival.

And this year’s festival is set to be bigger and better than ever with more stall-holders than in previous years.

On offer will be fresh seafood served up in a variety of imaginative ways and everything from locally baked artisan bread to wine from local vineyards and locally brewed beer.

The two day festival takes place on the Stade Open Space, in the Old Town, tomorrow (Saturday, September 17) and Sunday (September 18).

There is a 1066 theme for this year’s festival, to mark the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings. There will even be Saxons showcasing how they cooked and traded in 1066.

People coming in 1066 costume will get a free festival glass.

Cllr Kim Forward the council’s deputy leader and lead member marketing and tourism commented: “The Seafood and Wine Festival has been an annual event in the town’s packed calendar for well over ten years now. It’s grown to become a well-respected, popular event attracting thousands of residents and visitors each year and this year with its 1066 theme it’s sure to attract even more over the two days.”

Entry to the festival is by admission wristband. These can be bought in advance from the Tourist Information Centre for only £1 or £2 on the day - a real bargain for a whole weekend’s entertainment and children go free.

Full festival details and ticket information can be found at www.hastingsfestivals.com/seafood or telephone the Tourist Information Centre on 01424 451111.

