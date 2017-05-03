Mobility scooter stolen from outside Hastings address

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man had his mobility scooter stolen from outside an address in Hastings.

The theft took place between 11pm on Friday (April 28) and 3am on Saturday (April 29) outside a property in Devonshire Road, Hastings, where the owner was attending a party. Despite a search of the area police have still not managed to locate the scooter.

The scooter is described as a Kimiko, dark grey and with large wheels. Anyone who has seen the scooter abandoned anywhere or has further information should report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 191 of 29/04.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

