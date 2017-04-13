Missing St Leonards woman found safe

A woman who went missing for a few days from her St Leonards home has been found safe and well today (Thursday, April 13).

Police became increasingly concerned for the welfare of 55-year-old Sandra Sheen after she was last seen leaving her address in Bexhill Road on Sunday morning (April 9) and got on a bus headed towards Hastings town centre.

However, she was found safe earlier today, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

