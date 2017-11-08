Missing man may have been in Hastings

A man who has been missing from his home for close to 25 years, may have been living rough in Hastings, police say.

On January 27, 1993, then 21-year-old Peter McGuire was reported missing from his home near Fife in Scotland. His car was found abandoned near the Forth Road Bridge soon afterwards but no further trace was to be found for almost 25 years.

That was until November 2016, when a man using Peter’s name and date of birth was recorded as living rough in Hastings.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan from Dunfermline CID said: “At this time, we do not know if the male down south is indeed the Peter McGuire who went missing from High Valleyfield almost 25 years ago, however he provided information which suggested knowledge of Peter’s circumstances.

“As such we are conducting a thorough investigation and liaising with our colleagues at the relevant police forces to try and identify and speak to this individual.”

Police enquiries suggest the man who called himself Peter McGuire only stayed in Hastings for a short period of time before moving on to West London. However police are keen to speak with anyone who may know anything more about him.

DI McEwan added: “Members of the public who live in any of the locations currently involved in this inquiry and who believe they have useful information are asked to contact police immediately, particularly those living and working within the homeless networks.

“We would also ask that if Peter McGuire becomes aware of this appeal then he comes forward to speak with us. I would like to stress that our priority is confirming if Peter is safe and well and we will not disclose his whereabouts to any other person against his wishes.”

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Peter’s family said: “Peter you are a big part of our lives that is missing and the pain of that has never gone away.

“We all love you so much and worry about you every day. Please Peter find it in yourself to get in touch.

“It would be a blessing to hear from you. We would love for you to be a part of our lives again in any way you choose, your terms, your pace, one step at a time.

“We are here for you, our doors will always be open for you. God bless you Peter and know that you are loved by us all so very much.”