Missing London teenage girls ‘could be in Hastings’

Two missing teenage girls from London are believed to have joined up in the Hastings area together.

Tia Brade, 16, from Islington, is being treated as high risk having gone missing yesterday evening (Tuesday, January 3).

It is thought she may have joined up with 16-year-old Leah Silvester, also from Islington, who went missing on December 31.

Metropolitan Police, who are leading the enquiry, thinks they could have met up in the Hastings area.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts or has seen them is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Met Police references 16MIS056926 (Leah) or 17MIS000411 (Tia).

