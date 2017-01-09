Missing London teen ‘may be in Hastings’

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing 16-year-old girl who it is believed may be in the Hastings or East Sussex area.

Yara Molabaksh, who comes from Waltham Forest, London E17, was last seen in Hastings at 4.30pm on Sunday (January 8).

She is described as Asian, 5’3”, slim, with very long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing light blue denim jeans, a long black puffa jacket with a grey fur hood and all black Jordan trainers.

East Sussex missing persons co-ordinator Shannon Marchesani said: “Yara is not in any trouble but it’s important that we know she is safe.

“Anyone seeing her or knowing of her present whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 749 of 08/01

“Alternatively they can go online with information at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/.”

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.