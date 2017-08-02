Mini marvel Madison Eight year old raises vital funds

Little Madison Worboys did not hesitate when it came to raising money for Cancer Research. With the blessings of the Old England pub, in St Leonards.

Madison asked customers to make a donation and raised more than £500 thanks to the generous response. Madison, aged eight, who attends West St Leonards Primary School, had already completed a three mile walk to raise money for the charity. Mum Teresa said: “I am so proud of her and what she has done.”

