Met Office update snow alert for East Sussex

A Met Office warning has been issued for snow in East Sussex this evening - however it’s unlikely to be very much and it may miss the county altogether!

The Chief Forecaster’s summary is: “Sleet and snow showers will feed into parts of Kent and perhaps Sussex during Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

“These may align for a time to bring a small area of more persistent snow with some accumulations.

“Many parts, however, will see little or no cover, and and where it falls it is likely to melt through Saturday.

The amount of snow is likely to be around 2 - 3cm.