Met Office alert over more fog for Sussex

Fog is set to cause more problems for drivers across Sussex tonight (Monday January 23) and tomorrow morning.

The Met office has issued another yellow (be aware) alert valid from 5pm today until 11am tomorrow.

The warning states: “Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

“The fog will become widespread in some places in the south-west early in the night and then in other areas later in the night and early on Tuesday morning.

“Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.”

The Chief Forecaster’s report says: “Areas of freezing fog will quickly re-form on Monday evening and night.

“The fog will form initially, and will probably be most widespread, across parts of the south-west of England, south-east Wales and the south-west Midlands. Fog will also form elsewhere but areas of cloud are leading to uncertainty in the timing and extent of the fog and will result in the fog waxing and waning through the night and during Tuesday morning.

“However it is likely that some dense fog patches will develop in other parts of the warning area by Tuesday morning.

“The fog is expected to slowly thin and lift during Tuesday although it may persist in some areas throughout the day.”