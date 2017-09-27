Men are the super heroes in Y front Run

Men of all ages proudly displayed their pants in the park when they took part in the annual Y-Front Run.

And it was all for the good cause of rasing awareness about male cancer, as well as raising funds for cancer charities.

Y Front Run 2017, Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170925-073611001

As in previous years there was a good turn-out for Sunday’s run in Alexandra Park with some donning superhero costumes and a pair running as video game favourites Mario and Luigi.

The Y Front Run campaign was founded in 2013 by Jo Brazier and has gone from strength to strength. It is supported by local businesses and was sponsored this year by Tesco.

Jo said: “We are a campaign dedicated to helping males of all ages across the country get the support, information and treatment they need to overcome all forms of male cancer from testicular to breast.”

Commenting on Sunday’s event Jo said: “What an amazing day. We couldn’t of asked for better weather.

Y Front Run 2017, Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170925-074259001

“Well done to the two winners, John for the 5k and Lee for the 10k, as well as all the boys and men that took part. We love seeing you turn up, dress up and make the event what it is.

“A big thank you to all the team who helped again with marshalling, registration tent duties, Terry from Timewise, and all the stall holders who put on demos, held classes or spoke to people about living a healthier life.”

The event was attended by Hastings mayor Judy Rogers.

For more information on the campaign visit www.yfrontrun.co.uk.

