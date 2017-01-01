Men and women face questioning over St Leonards death

A leading detective has said that five people arrested on suspicion of murder ‘may hold the key’ as to what led to the death of a man at a block of flats in St Leonards this morning (January 1).

Police were called to an address in Charles Road just after 4.45am following reports that a man had fallen through the ceiling of a utility room.

A man died after falling from a flat in Charles Road, St Leonards, in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture by Eddie Mitchell. SUS-170101-152046001

It is believed the man fell from a flat above.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people from the same block - three men and two women - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Scenes of Crime Officers have been on the scene for much of the day while police officers conduct house to house enquiries.

DCI Rymarz, of Sussex Police, stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages.

He told the Observer: “We are conducting a number of enquiries at this time, we are speaking to a number of neighbours and people in the area to find out exactly what has happened.”

He added: “There are a number of people who have been arrested and we have got to speak to them and they may themselves hold the key to exactly what happened in the run up to this death.

“There’s three men and two women and all five have been arrested at this stage on suspicion of murder.

“But I cannot go into details as to the reasons why at this time as you can probably understand.”

Police have not yet released any details about the man who died.

DCI Rymarz added: “I cannot go into details of the victim at this stage because we have still not updated all members of his family.”

