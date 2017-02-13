Memories needed as White Rock Theatre hits ninety

The White Rock Theatre reaches the milestone of 90 years of providing musical and cultural experiences in Hastings on April 6.

Originally named Hastings Corporation Concert Hall, the theatre was officially opened in 1927, HRH The Prince of Wales

The theatre will be holding an exhibition to celebrate the anniversary, from April 3 - 8.

They would like to include personal stories from people who have had connections with the venue in some way.

Perhaps you’ve been involved in Pantomimes, The Hastleons, Hasting’s Music Festival, Summer Season, or any of the other great events that have taken place?

Whatever your involvement, we’re inviting you to share your experiences and be a part of something incredible.

Write and historian Andre Palfrey-Martin said; “We are particularly fascinated to hear from anyone with stories covering the 1950s to the early 1980s – but whatever your period please get in touch; we’d love to incorporate your story and memories and it’s the personal touch that will really make our 2017 exhibition outstanding.

If you have a story to tell, please write to Andre Palfrey-Martin, a local Historian and Broadcaster who has been commissioned to put this all together.

You can contact him at Two Donkeys Productions, c/o 26 Vale Road, St Leonards on Sea TH37 6PS or by email at 2donkeysproductions@gmail.com.

The White Rock Theatre was built on the site of the original East Sussex Hospital.

It had a seating capacity of 1,066 , after the date of the Battle of Hastings.

Plans, by the council, to close the theatre down were met with fierce local opposition and it was saved.

