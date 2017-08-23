Memorial seats unveiled at historic lifeboat site.

Saturday saw a wonderful evening in the Old Town at the site of the Ghost of Dunkirk lifeboat when a special ceremony took place to unveil memorial benches and a plaque.

It was attended by mayors from Hastings and Bexhill, the Old Town Carnival Queen and local councillors Peter Chowney and James Bacon.

The memorial seats are in memory of crew members, families and loved ones.

The unveiling ceremony was carried out by mayor Judy Rogers, with the help of Old Town Crier Nick Lynas.

The Macbean and Bishop Trust dedicated a seat to the Bishop family, who the boat is named after, and one to the local community. The remembrance gardens were then blessed by Father Robert Featherstone and dedicated to lifeboat personnel.

Acting as host and MC’s for the ceremony were John and Pat Hamilton and Dee Day and Bev White of the Trust.

Dee Day said: “We would like to thank former mayors for attending. Please respect this area and enjoy and reflect what this lifeboat has done in the past. The area is dedictaed to a lifetime of memories.”

