Memorial Raceday canters home with a winning £7k for St Michael’s hospice

The annual Barry Gurr Memorial Raceday has been hailed a great success raising over £7,000 for St Michael’s Hospice.

The annual event, held at Lingfield Park Resort, Surrey on Friday May, 12, was organised by Tim Reeves in memory of his dear friend Barry Gurr,

Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser St Michael’s Hospice says Tim Reeves always does a fantastic job. “There were races, a raffle and this year a silent auction which added a significant amount to the fantastic total of £7,078,” she said.

“The horse racing was very exciting and everyone found the whole experience very enjoyable.

“The event was bigger than ever and even more money was raised this year.

“We would especially like to say a huge thank you to Tim Reeves for continuing to support the Hospice and for all the hard work and dedication that goes into organising such a brilliant event.

“We are very grateful to Lingfield Park Resort which is a fantastic venue, Berforts Ltd for providing the programmes, Rambler Coaches and all of their very professional drivers and to everyone who contributed to the raffle and silent auction and of course all the wonderful racegoers that went and had an extremely enjoyable day out.”

The winning rider was Jan Szoon.

To keep up to date on St Michael’s Hospice events and news, or to organise a fundraiser visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com or www.facebook.com/stmichaelshospice