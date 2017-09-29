Memorial placed on Winkle Island for much loved character Popeye

Hastings Winkle Club organised a special cheque presentation ceremony followed by a plaque unveiling in memory of well loved character and great local fundraiser, Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett who died in July this year.

Winkle Club Officers and friends of ‘Popeye’ gathered outside The Fishermen’s Club in All Saints Street, which acts as The Winkle Club’s HQ , where a cheque to assist with funeral expenses and costs. was handed over to ‘Popeye’s’ daughter Lindy.

Lindy made a short speech, saying how very proud her dad was of his Winkle Club membership and that he would have been overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.

All those assembled then moved down All Saints Street to Winkle Island where Lindy was able to unveil a memorial plaque for her father which read: ‘He made us all smile.’

Leader of the Council, Peter Chowney joined everyone for a group photograph around the commemorative seating where Popeye’s plaque now takes pride of place.

Winkle Club Vice Chairman, Richard Stevens said: “Lindy’s Dad, ‘Popeye,’ gave so much to our town in so many ways and must have helped raise thousands of pounds for so many local good causes.

“The Winkle Club is only too pleased to have been able to offer some assistance and support to the family at a time of great loss not just for them but for us all.”

As well as for his charity work, Ron was well known for taking part in the Old Town Carnival and was always happy to chat to people and pose for pictures.