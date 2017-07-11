Meet feline friends at Open Day event

Cat lovers are invited to support the Bluebell Ridge Cat Re-homing Centre, Chown’s Hill, Hastings at their Open Day on Sunday, July 23, 11-2.30pm.

The free event is a great family day out and visitors will have the chance to meet the cats at the centre.

There will be a host of activities to keep cat lovers and children busy, including a chance to talk to knowledgeable staff.

There will be a variety of stalls, including pet items, vintage gifts, jewellery, books, home-made cakes, face painting and a range of fun games for children.

Bluebell Ridge manager Myra Grove says they always look forward to opening the doors to the public on their open days. “It’s a chance for people to have fun whilst meeting some of the cats that we care for,” she said. “We’d love as many people as possible to come along and support our work. Funds raised on the day will go towards rescuing and caring for more animals in need.”

Bluebell Ridge cat re-homing centre is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the centre open and they heavily rely on the generosity of local supporters.

For more information, please visit their website www.bluebellridge.org.uk