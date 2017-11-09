Medley of storytelling delights as festival reaches its big finale

The seventh Hastings Storytelling Festival reaches its climax this weekend, with a series of amazing events for adults and children.

Entertainment and food combine at Friday night’s Curry Cabaret at St Mary in the Castle. Audiences will eat delicious authentic Indian cuisine, while traditional and contemporary artists entertain them, including storyteller Neha Jain, fire-breathers, Dolly Delicious & Lilly Fortune, and Kathak and Bollywood dance from Sujata Banerjee Dance Company.

On Saturday, there’s a free Bollywood Dance workshop at Kings Road Studios at 2pm and on Saturday afternoon, Lightweight, by Impossible Theatre, is a free outdoor installation in Robertson Street, between 4pm and 8pm, in which a giant inflatable sphere glows with intense colour as video images spin across it and the faces of the audience appear on its surface.

The festival culminates on Sunday with free fun for all the family at the Hastings Children’s Storytelling Carnival and Parade, at The Stade from 12noon to 4pm, with a medley of free storytelling delights including Kathakali Artists, Bollywood Dancing, puppet shows, stilt walkers, traditional storytelling, workshops and a carnival parade accompanied by live drumming.

The carnival parade, with a theme of India Reimagined, will start at 3pm and see internationally-renowned bhangra drummers, The Dhol Foundation, leading the way. There will be amazing carnival costumes including guest carnivalists from the Isle of Wight, Wycombe Steel Orchestra, Dende Drummers, Sambalanco, Pan Up Steel Band and children from nine local schools.

A drum-off will close the day at 3.45pm.

Mandy Curtis, who programmes Hastings Storytelling Festival, said: “It’s great to have amazing performers all in the same place for families to enjoy.”

For the full programme and timings visit www.hastingsstoryfest.org.uk.