May Day Family Fun

The Stables Theatre and Art Centre, Hastings held its first venture into May Day celebrations this year with a Family Fun Day being added to the Jack In The Green line up.

Chairman of the The Stables Trust Limited, Chris Lacey says they decided it was high time to get involved with the local community’s biggest (and greenest) day of the year. “We realised that the location of the Stables was a perfect spot for families to await the procession in the warm and dry,” he said.

“With entertainers such as ‘Ed Boxall, Lantern Tree Theatre Company and Excellent Ellys story time’ the little ones were fully absorbed in the wonders of performance throughout the day.

“Mums and dads could have a cup of tea, and grab a cake from the infamous ‘Skarletts’ and a burger from Charley and Nick’s Real Food while vintage sounds of ‘Jukebox & Soda pops’ serenaded them and little ones made Mayday crafts. “The highlight for many was meeting the naughty Stables Fairies (provided by Lantern Tree Children’s Parties) who came from the parade to bless the theatre, play games and sing to us all.

“We’ve rarely had such an enraptured audience of little ones at the Stables and we can’t wait to fling open our doors to local families again!

“Thank you to Jack In The Green and all the Theatre’s volunteers (especially those still hoovering up green glitter!) for making the day such a success.”

Visit the website at: http://stablestheatre.co.uk