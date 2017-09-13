Markwick Gardens One Show Car Show

The spectacular Markwick Gardens, St Leonard’s on Sea was the setting for a classic car show, held last Sunday (September 10).

Local residents and visitors had the opportunity to peruse a wide selection of classic cars. This year’s Best-in-Show award was judged to be a 1933 Riley Nine Sports owned by John Busbridge.

Musical entertainment was provided by Hastings fun loving trio ‘Jukebox & Sodapops’ singing a variety of retro, rockabilly, modern songs in a rock ‘n’ roll style, swing, jazz and motown.

Known locally as ‘the secret’ gardens, the annual event is one of its main fundraisers, which are organised througthout the year to raise funds for the upkeep of the gardens and to keep membership fees low.

Part of a Charitable trust,The 150 year-old gardens are maintained by volunteers of the Markwick Gardens Association. The committee is made up of members who have volunteered to run the gardens in theirown time. They attend monthly meetings to discuss and plan the garden’s maintance and development as well as plan, attend and organise fund raising events for the gardens in order to keep membership fees as low as possible.

For further information visit: www.markwickgardens.co.uk