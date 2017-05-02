Marine Court death ‘not suspicious’

The death of an elderly man, who died when he fell from a block of flats back in March, is no longer being treated as suspicious, detectives have said.

Sven Legnelius, 93, was found dead at 9am on Monday, March 13 having fallen from a balcony at Marine Court.

A post mortem established he died from multiple injuries consistent with a fall from a height.

His death was treated as unexplained at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft, of Sussex Police, said: “We have undertaken a thorough investigation and although the final moments that led to his death cannot be totally established, there is no evidence of anyone else involved in Mr Legnelius’s death.

“The family of Sven have been updated and we continue to support them after what has been a tragic time.

“The 54-year-old man we arrested has now been stood down without any further action.

“We will now give all the information and continue to assist HM Coroner Mr Craze with his investigation.

“We would like to thank all those who came forward and provided information about this very sad incident.”

