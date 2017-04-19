Marathon run; here’s to you Dickie

Hastings runner Claire Overfield is taking the 26.3 mile London Marathon challenge on Sunday (April 23) to raise funds for two charities which are close to her heart following the death of her brother last year,

Claire, 41, usually runs half marathons but says she wanted like to run a full marathon before she got too old and in memory of her beloved brother. “I lost my older brother Richard Stephen Anderson aged 43 in October 2016. He took his own life in Spain whilst on holiday. He was, and still is, a well known loved brother, son, and grandson and is sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Claire decided to run for Heads Together (the 2017 London Marathon charity) and local charity Out Of The Blue - established in memory of Will Beckett who took his own life in January 2013, aged 42. The tragedy was an incredible shock for his family and friends – it came simply ‘Out Of The Blue’. Claire added: “Both charities are raising awareness for mental illness and help towards other programmes for grieving families who lose loved ones to suicide or any other death.

“I have a charity page set up in my name on Go-fund Me. I would like to thank all those that have donated to help me.

“I’m not going to lie, it has been hard for me to concentrate on training for the marathon as it’s very hard physically and mentally; trying to grieve whilst training for something so big has its moments but I found running has helped with my grief. I would like to thank all those who have trained with me and given advice on getting me to this stage.

“I know it was a sign from my brother to run this event as when we cleared some of his personnel bits out of my mum’s shed we came across Richards ‘bucket list’ and one of them was to run a London marathon. So I’m am running it for him and he’ll be with me all way. Hope I make him proud.

“I’m looking forward to the big day with family waiting for me at the end to see me over that finish line!

“Here’s to you Dickie - love you and miss you loads x...”