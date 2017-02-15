Marathon man all at sea for RNLI

A local resident is walking on water in training for the Hastings Half Marathon where he hopes to raise a stack of cash for the RNLI.

Stand up Paddleboarder (SUP) and president of paddleboarders, kayakers and surfers at Hastings Rowing Club, Graeme Williams says paddleboarding great exercise for the Hastings Half Marathon. “I spend a lot of time out on the sea as a Stand Up Paddleboarder,” he said. “Whether it’s catching the surf or paddling along our beautiful coast.

Graeme Williams, paddleboarding at Hastings SUS-170214-095654001

“I’m a SUP racer, so the sea is the perfect training ground.

Graeme says he’s taking the half marathon challenge for The RNLI Hastings because of the huge community that use the sea; fisherman, paddleboarders, surfers, kayakers, swimmers, Hastings Rowers, sailors, power boat users, swimmers etc. “My daughters Florrie and Orla are also very keen to Paddleboard. Florrie, spent some time on the water last Summer.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have the dedicated, hard working Lifeboat crew on standby in case we ever need them.

“A fellow paddleboarding friend is a volunteer at the Lifeboat Station so I’m well aware of how much effort and time they put in to be able to provide their amazing service.”

Graeme, 39, lives with his family in St Leonards and says he hasn’t run for quite a few years, adding: “So I have a lot of training to do prior to the Hastings Half Marathon!”

All the money Graeme raises will be directed to Hastings Lifeboat Station.

To donate to Graeme’s Just Giving page visit: Graeme Williams Hastings Half Marathon RNLI Hastings.