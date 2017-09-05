Manchester mayor’s thanks to the people of Hastings

The mayor of Manchester has thanked Hastings for the town’s book of condolence following May’s terrorist attack.

Councillor Eddy Newman said: “It truly helped to know that the people of Manchester were in your thoughts during these difficult days and we appreciate your friendship and concern.

“These acts of terror seek to divide us by undermining our core values, which include respect and tolerance.

“The people of Manchester have responded with courage, incredible togetherness and resolve.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Manchester will recover from this terrible tragedy and emerge a more resilient and cohesive city.”

The book of condolence was set up at the town hall in Queen’s Square, Priory Meadow after the attack on May 22 at Manchester Arena, in which more than 20 people died and 250 injured.

A homemade bomb was detonated as people were leaving the venue following a concert by singer Ariana Grande.

Mayor of Hastings, Judy Rogers said: “We stand with the people of Manchester, and share core values.

“I am delighted that our book provided Manchester with some comfort.”

