Man to decorate house for stillbirth charity

A father of three from St Leonards will be raising money for a stillbirth charity by decorating his house in spooky fashion this Hallowe’en.

Chris Field will erect his display on Tuesday, October 31, at his house at 109 Blackman Avenue, St Leonards.

There will be a collection box outside his house raising money for SANDS (a stillbirth and neonatal death charity) to help them provide a new maternity bereavement suite in the Conquest Hospital.

Chris organises the Hallowe’en displays each year but this year he hopes to ‘be going bigger and better all in the name of charity’.

He added: “Hallowe’en is fast approaching and every year I do a display for my family and passers-by. We have games, sweets and child friendly spooky treats.

“There will be a collection box for any loose change that you can donate for such a great cause.

“The display will be erected on Tuesday, October 31 for one night only at 109 Blackman Avenue.

“We are supporting SANDS to help them provide a new unit in the Conquest Hospital.

“Please come and support, dress up, eat sweets and have spooktacular time.”

The chairman of Hastings and East Sussex SANDS said they have been ‘bowled over with Chris’ kind gesture’.

Jayne Gibbins said: “We have been really fortunate to be chosen by Chris to help with the refurbishment of the Conquest Hospital.

“We know how much hard work he puts into his displays each year and this year it seems he is going bigger and better.

“He arranges a host of games for children to take part in.

“This display is for one night only on Halloween and is open to all of the public to go along and see his spooky display and join in on the Halloween fun.

“All of us here at Hastings and East Sussex SANDS are bowled over with Chris’s kind gesture.

“The work he is putting in is outstanding and it would be great to get the word out for as many people to go along and see his Halloween display.

“Also for us to be able to thank everyone who is working on such a magical project to help our charity.”

Chris first erected a display outside his house four years ago for his three children because of the lack of trick-or-treaters in the area.

This year, with the help of others, he has managed to grow his display and wants to use it to raise money for charity.

The display will be erected throughout Tuesday and will be taken down on Tuesday night.

Chris added: “I would like to say a massive thank you to Wendy Border and Asda for supplying sweets for the event.

“Also, thank you to Ian Crispin of Topwood gardening for supplying timber to improve the display, Anthony Hickman of A&A property services for supplying Halloween cakes which will be on sale, Rachael Veal for setting this all up and Darren and Jonathan who will help on the night.

If you would like to make a donation to help the Hastings and East Sussex SANDS refurbish the maternity bereavement suite at Conquest Hospital, you can do so here.