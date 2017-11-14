Man taken to hospital after suffering head injury

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in St Leonards on Sunday (November 12).

The air ambulance, together with paramedics and police, were sent to the scene in Castleham Road just after 3pm.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said one ambulance and paramedic car were sent after receiving reports that the man collapsed.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to the Conquest Hospital.