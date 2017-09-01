Man stabbed in St Leonards

A 29-year-old man is receiving hospital treatment after he was stabbed in St Leonards yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 31).

Police says the attack took on the lower promenade at Grand Parade, opposite the junction with London Road, at around 4.15pm.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance attended the scene, but the victim – who is from St Leonards – was taken by road to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for emergency treatment.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Borehamwood in Hertfordshire, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and a 25-year-old man from St Leonards has been arrested on suspicion of harassment in which a person was put in fear of violence. Both have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 957 of 31/08. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.