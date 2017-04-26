Man stabbed in jaw in St Leonards

A man was stabbed in the jaw during a dispute in St Leonards, police have said.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man who had been attacked in Quebec Road, St Leonards during the evening on April 14.

Police said the victim was taken to the Conquest where he was treated for a puncture wound.

James Hopgood, 35, unemployed, of no fixed address, has been charged with wounding with intent and two counts of assaulting a constable. He will appear at Lewes Crown Court on May 15.

