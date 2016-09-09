Man rescued by RNLI at Hastings beach

A young man was rescued by lifeboat crews yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 8).

According to Hastings RNLI’s Twitter feed, the youth had run into difficulties in the water after he jumped into the sea from the harbour wall at Rock-a-Nore.

He was struggling to make it back to shore when the inshore lifeboat was called out at around 2.25pm.

While preparing to launch, one of the crew with members of the public managed to get a lifebuoy out to the man and pull him in.

Once safely ashore, more RNLI crew arrived with first aid equipment.

The man was assessed and treated at the scene then taken to the Conquest Hospital for checks.

