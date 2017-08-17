Man injured in road rage incident in St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered minor injuries in a road rage incident in St Leonards, on Sunday (August 13).

The victim was driving under a bridge on Cinque Ports Way at around 7.30am when he was overtaken by a white Nissan X Trail.

The man from the Nissan X Trail got out of the car and verbally threatened and grabbed the neck of the driver of the car behind.

Police said the suspect is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of stocky build, bald and believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and driving a white car.

Investigator Rebeckah Pearce, said: “This was an unprovoked attack and we are eager to seek the identity of the man in the white car.

“The incident happened in daylight hours so it is very likely that someone may have seen what occurred. If you have any information on the incident or you witnessed was happened, we would like to speak to you.”

If anyone has information they can report online or call 101, quoting reference 328 of 13/08.

