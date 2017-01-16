Man found with head injuries on St Leonards seafront

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on the seafront in St Leonards in the early hours.

Officers were called by paramedics to Grand Parade at around 12.30am on January 8 after a 58-year-old man had been found with head injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a critical but stable condition.

It is believed he was attacked by two men who repeatedly punched him before running off towards Hastings Pier.

Detective Constable Gregory Montier said: “We are particularly interested in speaking with a man and woman who were seen walking along the lower promenade at around that time, as it’s thought they may have seen something that could help us.

“If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious then please do get in touch.”

Witnesses can call 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 55 of 08/01.

