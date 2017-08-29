Man found dead on Hastings seafront named

A man who was found dead outside public conveniences in Hastings on Friday afternoon (August 25) has been named by police.

He was Clive Robert Berry, 50, of no fixed address.

Mr Berry was found in Pelham Place car park at around 1pm.

The public car park was closed while police investigated, re-opening at 3.15pm.

The coroner for East Sussex has been informed and a post mortem examination to determine the cause of death is due to held on Friday (September 1).

