Man embarks on epic charity walk to give something back to the town

A man who moved to Hastings is taking on a 163 mile charity walk to give something back to the town.

Nigel James will set off in April to walk the Saxon Shoreway, from Gravesend to Hastings, to raise funds for the Hastings Pier Charity.

Nigel, 53, a security officer who moved to the town from Basildon in Essex, said: “Every year, since 2006, I undertake a long distance walk for charity.

“Last year for example The North Downs Way, but previously the South Downs Way (twice), Hadrians Wall Path and the Thames Path to name but a few.

“I always carry all I need to complete the walk unaided in any weather, tent water, food and clothes, sometimes as much as 80 or 90 pounds.

“I now work as a security officer, since being made redundant from a job in London where I was Facilities Manager for an International Bank.

“Recently I have been working on the Pier and seen the work the staff put in and the joy the public get from being able to visit the pier again. Knowing the need for funds to keep the pier operating and free to the public is why I have undertaken this challenge.

It’s not about me but about the pier. This is my attempt as a new resident of Hastings to give back to the community of my new home.”

If you would like to support Nigel in his efforts visit his Just Giving Page by going to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nigel-james-HPC. Nigel hopes to raise £2,000.

The pier re-opened to the public again last year and has enjoyed increasing popularity since then.

