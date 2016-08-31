Man dies after St Leonards fall

A man died after falling in St Leonards on Saturday night (August 27).

Police were called to Warrior Gardens by paramedics at 11.34pm.

A man had fallen and died at the scene.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer, a police spokesman said.

Two police cars, an ambulance and a fire engine, were in for a few hours while dealing with the incident.

