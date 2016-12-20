Man assaulted and mugged by trio in Hastings

A man was assaulted and mugged by three men on his way to visit a friend in Hastings on Friday (December 16), police said.

The 54-year-old local man was walking alone from the town centre on his way to visit his friend when he was allegedly attacked on West Hill by three young men between 6pm and 7pm.

The victim had his wallet stolen and sustained bruising and swelling to the right hand side of his face and bruising to his knees and elbows.

If you were in the area at the time or witnessed the incident, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 510 of 17/12.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

