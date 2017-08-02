Making a clean sweep Litter picking volunteers show carnival spirit

Volunteers donned fancy dress on Saturday when they took part in Litter Pick to get the Old Town looking at its best for the start of Carnival Week.

The litter pick was organised by Old Town councillor James Bacon and is one of a number of successful clean-up events he has held.

Cllr Bacon said: The litter pick went really well with over 11 bags of rubbish collected in two hours. A huge thanks to all of the volunteers who came out to support this event. Congratulations to Andie Barnes for winning the ‘Best Dressed’ competition. I also enjoyed myself dressed as a burger and I am already thinking of what culinary delight I will be next year.

