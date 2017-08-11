Magistrates Court Results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from July 5 - July 13.

July 5:

Stuart Eaton (aged 35), of Marline Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £300 damage to a television. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 4. He was fined £100.

July 6:

Jeffrey Ashman (aged 46), of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing three pairs of Levi jeans, worth £200, from Debenhams, in Robertson Street, on June 22. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Dean Meloy (aged 43), of Manor Gardens, Bromley, Kent, was fined £295, after pleading guilty to speeding on Harley Shute Road, St Leonards on October 2 last year. His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

July 12:

Hassan Hassan (aged 57), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a bus on Sackville Road, Bexhill, on June 3, without due care and attention. He was fined £37.

James Upton (aged 35), of Coast Road, Prevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on West Parade, Bexhill, on May 11, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Elliot Cameron-Hayes (aged 18), of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of heroin with intent to supply. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine with intent to supply and to being in possession of a stun gun. The offences took place at Hastings on March 28. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

July 13:

Christine Nunes (aged 61), of St Thomas Road, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a car on Truman Drive, St Leonards, on March 14, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £180 and banned from driving for 17 months. She was also found guilty of causing £1,500 damage to garage doors and to causing £200 damage to a vehicle at Truman Drive on March 14. She was found guilty of assault by beating, assaulting a police officer and using threatening behaviour on the same date. She was ordered to pay £400 compensation. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Sean Parker (aged 44), of De La Warr Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children. The offences took place at Bexhill between November 5, 2015 and October 14, 2016. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with requirements to participate in an accredited programme and 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates made a five year sexual harm prevention order.

Colin Pattison (aged 32), of Calverley Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Hastings on February 11. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence involved a deliberate blow to the head, causing unconsciousness, which will affect the victim for the rest of his life. The court made a community order with 150 hours unpaid work and ordered him to pay £4,000 in compensation.

Craig Bartlett, 51, of Portland Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on April 18. He was sentenced to 23 weeks in prison, suspended for two years and ordered to pay £500 compensation. The court made a community order with 180 hours unpaid work.