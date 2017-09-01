Magistrates Court outcomes for the Hastings and Rother area.

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from July 27 – August 4.

July 27:

Marc Russell (aged 30), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Marina Pavilion, St Leonards, on June 14. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

July 28:

Marina Sumner, of Linley Drive, Hastings was fined a total of £1,297 for four offences of being in breach of an abatement order made to prohibit nuisance from barking dogs. The offences took place between February 19 and March 13. The verdict was proved in her absence.

July 31:

Max Sparks (aged 30), of Woodbury Park Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was found guilty of driving a Transit van on Bohemia Road, Hastings, on February 21, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £1.035 and banned from driving for one year. The court also ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

Lance Myers (aged 31), of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of driving a BMW vehicle on Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, on October 8 last year, above the speed limit. He was fined £190 and banned from driving for six months. He was also ordered to pay £500 in prosecution costs.

Kyle Smith (aged 26), of De Cham Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on June 24. He pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer and to making physical contact with a woman and entering her car when he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to previous convictions and his response to previous court orders.

Jamie Calvert (aged 34), of St Leonards Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing £500 damage to a UPVC door. The offence took place at Hastings on July 28. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer on the same date. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £200 compensation.

August 3:

Stella Hine (aged 38), of Cambridge Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Hastings on February 1. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and fined her £40.

Nicola Patterson (aged 37), of Old Roar Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on July 18. The court made a community order with a requirement of 18 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 17 months.

August 4:

Roger Edwards (aged 69), of Station Road, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Pathfinder on Station Road, Robertsbridge, on March 10, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £250 and his driving record endorsed with nine penalty points. He did not receive a driving ban as magistrates accepted the orange juice he had been drinking had been laced with vodka and he did not suspect his drink had been laced.