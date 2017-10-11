Magic, stories and pumpkins at garden’s fun festival

A seasonal family fun festival will be held in the Bohemia Walled Garden in Summerfields Woods, off Bohemia Road, Hastings, on Sunday, October 22, 10.30am-2pm.

The festive fun includes pumpkin carving, wood carving with Nick Meech, magic and stories from midday with Laurie Temple.

Wooden sculptures, and other items, will be on display. Helpings of homemade pumpkin soup will be available 11-1pm.

The event is organised by members of the Bohemia Walled Garden; an association formed in 2009 to bring the walled garden back into use for horticultural, cultural and education events.

Admission to the garden is free. Pumpkins £2 each per family. Visit the website at: bohemiawga.org.uk or email info@bohemiawga.org.uk for directions.