Machete seized after ‘extremely violent’ attack in Hastings

Police officers seized a machete following a violent incident in Hastings town centre.

A 29-year-old man from East Hoathly received injuries to his head and arms after he stepped in to try and stop an altercation between and man and a woman in Havelock Road at around 2.10am on Saturday April 1.

The good samaritan was taken to hospital for treatment.

PC Antz Clarke from Sussex Police said: “Although it is not yet clear exactly what happened this was an extremely violent incident and the man is lucky he did not receive more serious injuries”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 0145 of 01/04.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

Sussex Police has said a 21-year-old man from Harrow, London, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He has been released on police bail until May 20 while enquiries continue.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.