Lunch will discuss Pier and future of Hastings

Locate East Sussex Ambassador Brett McLean will host a special lunch at Azur, Marina Pavilion, St Leonards on Wednesday, May 17, 12noon-2pm.

The lunch gives the opportunity to hear about future development and potential plans for Hastings Pier from the new CEO Jo Stewart and Tim Wardley, the National Chairman for the National Piers Society. Tim will give a briefing on the Government’s £100 million pound funding for Piers and coastal dependant towns and explain why Hastings Pier was awarded the accolade of National Pier Of The Year 2017.

Cost of the event is £15 and includes tea/coffee on arrival, informal networking from 11.30am, presentations by Jo and Tim and two course lunch. To book email lordbrettofhastings@aol.co.uk